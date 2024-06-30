GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to launch distribution of pensions at Penumaka in Mangalagiri on July 1  

He will personally hand over the increased benefit to a few beneficiaries at their doorstep at the ST Colony at Penumaka; it has been targeted to make the payment to 65.31 lakh beneficiaries to the maximum extent possible the same day

Published - June 30, 2024 11:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The stage is set for the launch of distribution of social security pensions by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Penumaka village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at 6 a.m. on July 1.

He will personally hand over the pensions to a few beneficiaries at their houses in the ST Colony at Penumaka.

It has been targeted to make the pension payment to 65.31 lakh beneficiaries to the maximum extent possible on the same day.

The pensions will be given away in 28 categories, according to an official release.

The pension has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 for the old-aged, weavers, widows, toddy-tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers, transgenders, artists, dappu artistes and patients undergoing anti-retroviral therapy.

Pensions for the disabled (physically disabled and those suffering with leprosy) has been doubled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, and from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to persons having chronic diseases such as those of the kidney and thalassemia. The pensions in various other categories remained unchanged. 

The total pension disbursement amounts to ₹4,408 crore, and around 1,20,100 government staff will make the payments at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

