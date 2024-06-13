A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family pray at Tirumala temple

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 13 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and his wife Brahmani and other family members.

Mr. Naidu reached the main temple along the queues in the Vaikuntam Complex, where the priests and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam received him with traditional ‘Isti kapal’ honours and led into the sanctum sanctorum. Mr. Naidu stood for about 10 minutes and prayed to the presiding deity, which was followed by the customary ‘vedasirvachanams’ and presentation of ‘theertha prasadams’ by the authorities.

Mr. Naidu took strong exception when the police secured the entire stretch to the temple with curtains as part of the security arrangements.

During the media briefing that followed, Mr. Naidu mentioned about the issue and chided that the police officials were yet to come out of the previous administration’s hangover. The spell relating to cutting of trees and drawing curtains had come to an end, and people should not be subjected to any inconvenience during his visits, he asserted.

Later, he motored down to the Tirupati airport and proceeded to Vijayawada to take charge of his office as Chief Minister.

