ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family pray at Tirumala temple

Published - June 13, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Taking exception to the police securing the entire stretch to the temple with curtains, he says they need to shed the hangover over the previous administration

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 13 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and his wife Brahmani and other family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu reached the main temple along the queues in the Vaikuntam Complex, where the priests and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam received him with traditional ‘Isti kapal’ honours and led into the sanctum sanctorum. Mr. Naidu stood for about 10 minutes and prayed to the presiding deity, which was followed by the customary ‘vedasirvachanams’ and presentation of ‘theertha prasadams’ by the authorities.

Mr. Naidu took strong exception when the police secured the entire stretch to the temple with curtains as part of the security arrangements.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, along with their son N. Lokesh and his wife N. Brahmani, during their visit to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

During the media briefing that followed, Mr. Naidu mentioned about the issue and chided that the police officials were yet to come out of the previous administration’s hangover. The spell relating to cutting of trees and drawing curtains had come to an end, and people should not be subjected to any inconvenience during his visits, he asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, he motored down to the Tirupati airport and proceeded to Vijayawada to take charge of his office as Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US