A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family pray at Tirumala temple

Taking exception to the police securing the entire stretch to the temple with curtains, he says they need to shed the hangover over the previous administration

Published - June 13, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offering prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 13 (Thursday) offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and his wife Brahmani and other family members.

Mr. Naidu reached the main temple along the queues in the Vaikuntam Complex, where the priests and TTD JEO Veerabrahmam received him with traditional ‘Isti kapal’ honours and led into the sanctum sanctorum. Mr. Naidu stood for about 10 minutes and prayed to the presiding deity, which was followed by the customary ‘vedasirvachanams’ and presentation of ‘theertha prasadams’ by the authorities.

Mr. Naidu took strong exception when the police secured the entire stretch to the temple with curtains as part of the security arrangements.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, along with their son N. Lokesh and his wife N. Brahmani, during their visit to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, along with their son N. Lokesh and his wife N. Brahmani, during their visit to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

During the media briefing that followed, Mr. Naidu mentioned about the issue and chided that the police officials were yet to come out of the previous administration’s hangover. The spell relating to cutting of trees and drawing curtains had come to an end, and people should not be subjected to any inconvenience during his visits, he asserted.

Later, he motored down to the Tirupati airport and proceeded to Vijayawada to take charge of his office as Chief Minister.

