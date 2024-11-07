A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Donald Trump on winning U.S. presidential elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday).

Taking to X, Mr. Naidu wished Mr. Donald Trump success as he prepares to lead his country forward.

“His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-U.S. partnership. With the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Trump, I am confident our two nations will further strengthen their ties and foster greater cooperation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance on becoming the first Telugu woman to serve as Second Lady of the US and bringing pride to the Telugu community.

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 US Elections and will assume office as the 48th President of the United States in January. Mr. Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Indian National Congress were among the first to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump after the results of the U.S. presidential elections were announced.

