ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Donald Trump on winning U.S. presidential elections

Published - November 07, 2024 01:33 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance on becoming the first Telugu woman to serve as Second Lady of the US

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X, Mr. Naidu wished Mr. Donald Trump success as he prepares to lead his country forward.

2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

“His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-U.S. partnership. With the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Trump, I am confident our two nations will further strengthen their ties and foster greater cooperation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance on becoming the first Telugu woman to serve as Second Lady of the US and bringing pride to the Telugu community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 US Elections and will assume office as the 48th President of the United States in January. Mr. Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Indian National Congress were among the first to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump after the results of the U.S. presidential elections were announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US