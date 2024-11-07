 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Donald Trump on winning U.S. presidential elections

Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance on becoming the first Telugu woman to serve as Second Lady of the US

Published - November 07, 2024 01:33 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday).

Taking to X, Mr. Naidu wished Mr. Donald Trump success as he prepares to lead his country forward.

2024 U.S. election results: A collection of analytical pieces

“His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-U.S. partnership. With the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Trump, I am confident our two nations will further strengthen their ties and foster greater cooperation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated US Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance on becoming the first Telugu woman to serve as Second Lady of the US and bringing pride to the Telugu community.

What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 US Elections and will assume office as the 48th President of the United States in January. Mr. Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Indian National Congress were among the first to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump after the results of the U.S. presidential elections were announced.

Published - November 07, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.