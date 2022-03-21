A.P. Chief Minister assures ‘unstinted support’ to students returned from Ukraine

Jagan enquires about alternatives available for students to continue studies

Students who returned from Ukraine presenting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a portrait, at the Assembly near Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday assured the students who returned from the war-torn Ukraine recently of ‘unstinted support’ from the Andhra Pradesh government. He asked the officials to offer the students all the needed help.

A batch of students who flew home from Ukraine met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly and thanked him for ensuring their safe return. The Chief Minister congratulated the officials who put all efforts to bring back the students home. “It is the responsibility of the State government to help the students in crisis, he said

During the meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to explore all possible solutions to the problems being faced by the students. “I will write a letter to the Central Government in this regard,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquired about the alternatives to continue their studies.

The students said that care was taken since they had reached the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. “We were provided food and accommodation. Flight tickets to India and transportation facilities to their native places were provided by the government. The way the Chief Minister ran the machinery from behind the scenes is an inspiration to all, “ they said.

Andhra Pradesh Ukraine Task Force Committee Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash, A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society president Medapati Venkat and CEO K. Dinesh Kumar, task force committee member Babu. A, A.P. Special Representative in North America Pandugayala Ratnakar and special representative in the United Kingdom Ravi Reddy and other officials were present in the meeting.