A.P. Chief Minister asks YSRCP legislators to improve public outreach

MLAs, MLCs told to visit ward, village secretariats twice a week

In a move which is being seen as setting the tone for the next general election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislators to stay connected with the people round the clock .

The YSRCP MLAs and MLCs have been told to visit village and ward secretariats twice a week and ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the State government are reaching the doorstep of the people.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while hinting at a Cabinet reshuffle, on Tuesday said that the party cadres—from activists to Ministers —must work in close coordination. The new districts would start functioning from April 2, and the party would appoint district coordinators. Women should be appointed in the booth-level committees.

“Our government has launched several welfare schemes for all sections of the society. We should not give any scope to the opposition parties for criticism. The ward and village secretariats must remain the main administrative centres. The MLAs should take the idea forward. They must visit ward and village secretariats at least 10 times in a month to understand the functions of all secretariat employees and ensure that people get access to all the services offered. I will review the feedback on a daily basis,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would start visiting village and ward secretariat after the COVID-19 situation eases.

‘Counter propaganda’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that programmes should be designed in a way so that benefits of the policies and welfare measures reach the intended groups directly. “Ensure that the criticism of the opposition is effectively countered. We are not just countering the propaganda of the TDP or the JSP, but also some media channels and newspapers,’’ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party cadres.