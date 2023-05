May 17, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjunasway Devasthanam on Tuesday formally invited Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to grace the ‘Maha Kumbhabhisheka mahotsavam’ to be organised from May 25 to 31.

Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna, along with Principal Archaka H. Veerayaswamy and senior Vedic Scholar Ganti Radhakrishnamurthy, met him in Vijayawada to extend the invitation, according to the official press release.