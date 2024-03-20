GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Chambers writes to IndiGo for direct flight between Vijayawada and Ayodhya

In the representation, A.P. Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao informed the CEO that a direct flight would be beneficial to those who want to visit the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

March 20, 2024 04:11 am | Updated 04:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) has written to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers requesting that the airlines launch a direct flight between Vijayawada and Ayodhya.

In the representation, A.P. Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao informed the CEO that a direct flight would be beneficial to those who want to visit the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He requested the airlines to either operate a direct flight every day or one with a stopover in Hyderabad.

“As there are no direct flights from Vijayawada to Ayodhya, devotees are having to travel to Hyderabad/Bengaluru to catch a flight to Ayodhya. Besides, there are no direct trains from Vijayawada to Ayodhya. The train journey, too, takes around 40 hours with changeover at places like Varanasi or New Delhi junctions,” Mr. Bhaskara Rao said.

Last year, the A.P. Chambers requested IndiGo to operate a flight from Vijayawada to Shirdi in Maharashtra, following public demand. “It is operating at full capacity at present. We are positive that the flight between Vijayawada and Ayodhya, too, will run with 100% occupancy,” the A.P. Chambers president said.

