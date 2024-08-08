GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Chambers wants more SIDBI branches opened in State

Appreciates the bank for its dedication in improving credit flow to MSMEs and addressing the financial and developmental challenges faced by them 

Updated - August 08, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) on August 8, Thursday, wrote a letter to Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), requesting him to set up more SIDBI branches in the State. A.P. Chambers also appreciated the bank for its dedication in improving credit flow to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and addressing the financial and developmental challenges faced by them. 

A.P. Chambers president P. Bhaskar Rao hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of the SIDBI’s expansion plans and welcomed the opening of 24 new SIDBI branches this year. He mentioned that in Andhra Pradesh, SIDBI currently has branches in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, and requested Mr. Mittal to open branches in places like Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool and Machilipatnam, keeping in view the presence of numerous MSME clusters in the State. 

He pointed out that Kakinada was a significant port-based business centre and the thriving MSMEs there require a SIDBI branch to access enhanced financial services and credit access. Meanwhile, Machilipatnam is known for its imitation gold industry and has strategic importance also due to the seaport under development. Guntur, renowned for its agro-based market, especially spices, textiles and tobacco, would benefit from a SIDBI branch, and so does Kurnool, which has an industrial park in Orvakal, that has a huge potential for growth.

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

