AP Chambers urges Air India to provide international connectivity to State airports

It seeks direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai for connecting major destinations around the world

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 18:14 IST

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) wrote a letter to Campbell Wilson, the MD and CEO of Air India, requesting him to provide international connectivity for airports in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) through a hub and spoke model, and to start a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai for connecting major destinations around the world. 

AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B. Raja Sekhar emphasised on the need to connect Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports with Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai and permit check-in and boarding passes at these airports for international travellers.

They also wanted Air India to resume all pre-pandemic flight schedules from all the airports in A.P. and suggested that Air India connect Vijayawada with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Calcutta via Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and introduce a twice-a–week flight from Vijayawada to Varanasi to cater to the burgeoning demand. 

The frequency of flights between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam is sought to be increased. Lastly, the AP Chambers requested Air India to start air cargo connectivity from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Tirupati airports to other major destinations and also explore the feasibility of operating dedicated cargo flights.

