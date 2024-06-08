AP Chambers to submit road map on State development to new State government soon

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) prepared a sector-wise road map for the rapid economic development of the State by “collating inputs and suggestions from industry leaders and various associations”, according to a press release by president P. Bhaskar Rao.

He said that the Chambers will soon submit the road map to the new Chief Minister and other Ministers concerned.

He congratulated the NDA alliance partners (TDP, BJP, and JSP) on their landslide electoral victory. He expressed confidence that the new government would keep its promises and fulfil the people’s hopes and aspirations while tackling the multiple challenges it faced.

Mr. Rao pointed out that the MSME sector was especially in dire straits, and the new government should sort out the issues brought to its notice at the earliest in order to revive them. There were several demands with minimal financial implications that could be conceded instantly.

The government should take steps to infuse confidence among prospective investors, thereby giving the industrial sector a much-needed boost so that the State’s potential can be realised sooner rather than later.