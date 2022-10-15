AP Chambers ties up with ICSI for collaboration on corporate affairs, regulatory compliances

MoU signed at a workshop held in Vijayawada

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 15, 2022 21:22 IST

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) signed an MoU with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for collaboration in areas such as corporate affairs, statutory and regulatory compliances, taxation-related matters, MSME public listing, investments and other related matters in order to create awareness among its members and enable them to fulfil all the regulatory norms.

AP Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao and ICSI Amaravati chapter chairman R. Manikiran signed the pact at a workshop on the theme ‘Embracing Change and Transformation’ organised by ICSI at the office of AP Chambers in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Mr. Bhaskar Rao said company secretaries would be helpful to businesses in meeting all the statutory requirements and the agreement with the ICSI was a significant step towards contributing to the Ease of Doing Business.

ICSI Amaravati chapter vice-chairman G. Anil Kumar, AP Chambers general secretary B. Raja Sekhar and board members V. Sambasiva Rao and T. Pardasaradhi were present.

Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
trade agreements

