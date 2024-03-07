AP Chambers submits representation to political parties on issues concerning industries

March 07, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has submitted representations to the YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) putting forth certain demands from the industry, and requesting them to include them in their manifestos for the ensuing general elections.

AP Chambers State president P. Bhaskar Rao said in a press release that the chambers requested the political parties to make an announcement in their respective manifestoes that they would release all pending incentives and reimbursements for all categories of industries and business enterprises.

The chambers also suggested the political parties to have separate industrial policies for major sectors in order to properly focus on their development, and also have separate budgetary provisions for industrial incentives and reimbursements.

Besides, AP Chambers also suggested to bring down the electricity rates to the level of neighboring States’ rates and to fix the rates for a minimum duration of five years.

The allotment of land to industries by APIIC should be done on sale basis at reasonable and affordable rates and the issuance of NOCs should be for a minimum of five years for all categories of licenses as part of Ease of Doing Business.

“The age-old Fire, Pollution and other policies have to be revamped after examining the new technologies and the present competitive global economy,” he said, adding that the ‘inspection raj’ should be eliminated and exclusive women entrepreneur parks developed in all the potential districts.”