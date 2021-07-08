AP Chambers seeks industry status for logistics sector

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2021 02:01 IST

The AP Chambers has appealed to BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh to accord industry status to the logistics sector.

Mr. Arun Singh was in the city to participate in an ‘Intellectuals’ Meet’ organised by the party here on Wednesday.

AP Chambers chairman Sudhir Mulagada and vice-chairman K.R.B. Prakash made some suggestions on behalf of the members to facilitate Ease of Doing Business (EODB), and submitted a memorandum to Mr. Singh on the demands of the trade.

They sought exemption from capital gains tax on sale of assets to clear bank loans or to close Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to help small entrepreneurs, who are selling assets to clear bank loans. The financial package announced to tourism stakeholders by the Government of India would benefit only those agents who are registered with the Ministry of Tourism and would hardly reach about 5% of the actual stakeholders.

They sought that all travel and tourism stakeholders registered under GST and contributing to the exchequer should be considered for the relief package. The other demands include: release of TDS refunds to all MSME units on priority basis, reduce the high excise duty on fuel and also do away with the daily revision of fuel prices and resort to price changes once a month to facilitate EODB in the execution of contracts, bringing fuel under the ambit of GST, complete waiver of penal demurrage charges , being levied for delays in the unloading of inward BCN rakes at Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) by the East Coast Railways (E Co R) from May 5, 2021 till the lifting of curfew and interest subvention to prompt-paying MSMEs.