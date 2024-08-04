AP Chambers roadmap for rapid economic development of State

A delegation of the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) led by its president P. Bhaskara Rao submitted a ‘Roadmap for the Rapid Economic Development of Andhra Pradesh’ to Ministers T.G. Bharat (Industries and Commerce) and K. Srinivas (MSME), and Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadmap contained suggestions in 28 major areas, which the AP Chambers wanted to be considered while drafting new sector-specific policies, and stressed on the need to give incentives to new industries and making the pending payments thereof.

The AP Chambers delegation informed the Ministers and the Industries Secretary that non-availability of silica and quartz sand in the State was troubling foundries and other industries. Because of its adverse impact on their businesses, foundries had announced layoffs and many units were on the verge of closure.

They requested the Ministers to cancel G.O. MS. Nos. 5 and 6 related to Auto Nagars in the interest of the already established units, and to continue the fire gazette notifications issued in September and October 2022 in view of the simplification of procedures by the Director General of Fire Services.

Further, the delegation suggested to the government to establish a MSME Development Institute in Vijayawada in addition to the one in Visakhapatnam to cater to the needs of MSMEs in Vijayawada and the surrounding districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.