GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP Chambers roadmap for rapid economic development of State

It contains suggestions in 28 major areas, which the Chambers wants the government to consider while drafting new sector-specific policies

Updated - August 04, 2024 05:37 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 05:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) led by its president P. Bhaskara Rao submitted a ‘Roadmap for the Rapid Economic Development of Andhra Pradesh’ to Ministers T.G. Bharat (Industries and Commerce) and K. Srinivas (MSME), and Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj here on Saturday.

The roadmap contained suggestions in 28 major areas, which the AP Chambers wanted to be considered while drafting new sector-specific policies, and stressed on the need to give incentives to new industries and making the pending payments thereof.

The AP Chambers delegation informed the Ministers and the Industries Secretary that non-availability of silica and quartz sand in the State was troubling foundries and other industries. Because of its adverse impact on their businesses, foundries had announced layoffs and many units were on the verge of closure.

They requested the Ministers to cancel G.O. MS. Nos. 5 and 6 related to Auto Nagars in the interest of the already established units, and to continue the fire gazette notifications issued in September and October 2022 in view of the simplification of procedures by the Director General of Fire Services.

Further, the delegation suggested to the government to establish a MSME Development Institute in Vijayawada in addition to the one in Visakhapatnam to cater to the needs of MSMEs in Vijayawada and the surrounding districts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.