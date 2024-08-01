A.P. Chambers requests Fire Services DG to continue gazette notifications

A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce of Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) led by its president Potluri Bhaskara Rao met the Director General of State Disaster Response and Fire Services Madireddy Pratap at his office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Mr. Bhaskar Rao requested the Director General to continue the fire gazette notifications issued in September and October 2022, which simplified the procedures as part of Ease-of-Doing-Business (EoDB), without compromising fire safety in the enterprises.

The A.P. Chambers president said that annulling the notifications would mean that the existing buildings would require substantial changes to be made in the building plans and constructions to install the old equipment prescribed prior to those notifications, and it would cause a huge financial loss and hardship.