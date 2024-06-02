ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chambers opens women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur

Published - June 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sakku Madhavi Latha takes charge as the chairperson and Rayapati Mamatha as the vice-chairperson

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Chambers office-bearers felicitating Vignan University chairman Lavu Rathaiah at the inaugural of its central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) inaugurated its central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur on June 2 (Sunday). It is intended to empower women and make them part of the economic development of the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Business women, budding entrepreneurs and professionals can become its members. 

Participating as the chief guest, Vignan University chairman Lavu Rathaiah stressed the need for proper hand-holding of women who have the potential to do wonders in various fields. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chambers president Potluri Bhasara Rao said women’s participation in the economy was essential for sustainable development, gender equality and poverty alleviation. At present, the women’s contribution in India accounts for only 17% of the GDP, which was less than half the global average. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The World Bank, in its report, said that India could increase its GDP by 1.5% by including even 50% of the women in the workforce, he said. 

Later, Sakku Madhavi Latha took charge as the chairperson of the central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing and Rayapati Mamatha as vice-chairperson.

AP Chambers executive vice-president L. Raghu Rami Reddy, general secretary B. Rajasekhar and Women Entrepreneurs Wing chairperson Y. Geetha Srikanth were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US