A.P. Chambers opens women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur

Sakku Madhavi Latha takes charge as the chairperson and Rayapati Mamatha as the vice-chairperson

Published - June 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Chambers office-bearers felicitating Vignan University chairman Lavu Rathaiah at the inaugural of its central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) inaugurated its central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing in Guntur on June 2 (Sunday). It is intended to empower women and make them part of the economic development of the State. 

Business women, budding entrepreneurs and professionals can become its members. 

Participating as the chief guest, Vignan University chairman Lavu Rathaiah stressed the need for proper hand-holding of women who have the potential to do wonders in various fields. 

A.P. Chambers president Potluri Bhasara Rao said women’s participation in the economy was essential for sustainable development, gender equality and poverty alleviation. At present, the women’s contribution in India accounts for only 17% of the GDP, which was less than half the global average. 

The World Bank, in its report, said that India could increase its GDP by 1.5% by including even 50% of the women in the workforce, he said. 

Later, Sakku Madhavi Latha took charge as the chairperson of the central zone women entrepreneurs’ wing and Rayapati Mamatha as vice-chairperson.

AP Chambers executive vice-president L. Raghu Rami Reddy, general secretary B. Rajasekhar and Women Entrepreneurs Wing chairperson Y. Geetha Srikanth were present. 

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

