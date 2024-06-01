GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Chambers holds affiliates council meeting

Published - June 01, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) organised its affiliates council meeting under the chairmanship of Bayana Venkata Rao here on Saturday.

Chambers president P. Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B. Rajasekhar briefed the participants about the present scenario in the various sectors and the consequent support needed from the State government. The meeting was aimed at preparing a comprehensive roadmap, covering all important sectors for the rapid economic development of the State, to submit to the government in the next few days.

A.P. Chambers affiliates council vice-chairperson Radhika and others were present.

