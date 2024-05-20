AP Chambers hails launch of Vijayawada-Mumbai direct flight

The AP Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed Air India’s launch of a direct flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai and said it improves overall connectivity.

In a press release on Monday, May 20, the AP Chambers’ office-bearers stated that they had earlier submitted representations to airlines such as Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air to connect Vijayawada with important cities in the country and the launch of direct flight to and from Mumbai was a significant step in that direction.

The introduction of the Mumbai flight was a long-pending demand, and it would be helpful to entrepreneurs in conveniently travelling between the two cities and in strengthening trade relations. People heading to foreign countries from Vijayawada would find the connectivity to Mumbai extremely helpful as it was an international hub.

The AP Chambers also thanked Air India for scheduling a Boeing flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in the mornings. Earlier, only Indigo was operating flights between Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

In the same vein, the Chambers stressed the need for providing an international cargo facility, including a cold storage, at Vijayawada airport, as huge quantities of perishable items are exported from the region.

