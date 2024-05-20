GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AP Chambers hails launch of Vijayawada-Mumbai direct flight

The direct flight service would help entrepreneurs to conveniently travel between the two cities and strengthen trade relations, say AP Chambers’ office-bearers

Updated - May 20, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
People heading to foreign countries from Vijayawada would find the connectivity to Mumbai extremely helpful as it was an international hub, says AP Chambers

People heading to foreign countries from Vijayawada would find the connectivity to Mumbai extremely helpful as it was an international hub, says AP Chambers | Photo Credit: File Photo

The AP Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed Air India’s launch of a direct flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai and said it improves overall connectivity. 

In a press release on Monday, May 20, the AP Chambers’ office-bearers stated that they had earlier submitted representations to airlines such as Air India, Indigo and Akasa Air to connect Vijayawada with important cities in the country and the launch of direct flight to and from Mumbai was a significant step in that direction. 

The introduction of the Mumbai flight was a long-pending demand, and it would be helpful to entrepreneurs in conveniently travelling between the two cities and in strengthening trade relations. People heading to foreign countries from Vijayawada would find the connectivity to Mumbai extremely helpful as it was an international hub. 

The AP Chambers also thanked Air India for scheduling a Boeing flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in the mornings. Earlier, only Indigo was operating flights between Vijayawada and Hyderabad. 

In the same vein, the Chambers stressed the need for providing an international cargo facility, including a cold storage, at Vijayawada airport, as huge quantities of perishable items are exported from the region.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.