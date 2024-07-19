ADVERTISEMENT

AP Chambers urges Centre to fulfil commitments made to State during bifurcation

Updated - July 19, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It expects allocation in Central Budget for Amaravati, Polavaram and other projects

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) said it was expecting budgetary support from the Central government for the completion of the greenfield capital city Amaravati, the Polavaram project, development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Bangalore-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors and a dedicated East Coast railway freight corridor and fulfilment of the commitments under the AP Reorganisation Act.

The industry body, in a press release, also stated that the Central government should make adequate budgetary allocations for immediate completion of all the premium Central institutions sanctioned to the State and were in various phases of development.

It requested the Centre to fast-track the development of National Waterway 4, which would be economical, environment-friendly and faster than other modes of transport, besides increasing the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management limits and providing incentives to backward districts.

