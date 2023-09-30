HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP Chambers brief DRM on suggestions to improve Vijayawada railway station

September 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Saturday (September 30) recommended introducing the Vande Bharat Express service from Vijayawada to Bengaluru via Tirupati. They were in a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM-Vijayawada) Narendra A. Patil.

While briefing him on suggestions to improve the division, Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao, general secretary B. Raja Sekhar and others said the introduction of Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express brought down the travel time drastically and many air and road travellers now preferred trains. They requested him to introduce a Vande Bharat Express in the opposite direction as well, one that will start from Vijayawada in the morning.

The Chambers requested the Railways to reduce the running time of the train between these two cities from the current 6 hours and 40 minutes to 4 hours and 30 minutes. As a measure to decongest Vijayawada railway station, the Chambers requested the DRM to increase the number of platforms and develop Gunadala and Rayanapadu as satellite stations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.