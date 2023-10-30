ADVERTISEMENT

AP Chambers asks for long-distance trains from Vijayawada to major cities

October 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP Chambers writes to Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to allocate at least two Vande Bharat Sleeper trains that originate from Vijayawada and connect to New Delhi and Mumbai

Nellore Sravani

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on October 30 (Monday) wrote to the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to introduce long-distance trains to major cities originating from Vijayawada.

The strategic location of Vijayawada makes it a crucial link in the railway network, connecting major cities and regions in the country, the AP Chambers said, requesting the Union government to allocate at least two Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to Vijayawada division that originate from Vijayawada connecting New Delhi and Mumbai.

AP Chambers said that the development of the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone has not yet materialised despite achieving sanctions many years ago and demanded that setting up the headquarters of the zone in Visakhapatnam be expedited.

The Chambers further requested the Union government to introduce a Vande Bharat train between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Bengaluru connecting Tirupati.

They also asked the government to complete the East Coast Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at the earliest and commence the North-South DFC from Itarsi-Nagpur-Vijayawada as it will help the economic development of the State and will also bring down the logistics cost to the industry.

The Chambers suggested that the DFCs should be connected with the ports in the State so that the cargo can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner.

