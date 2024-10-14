A.P. Chambers and ICC ink MoU to boost industry growth, focussing on MSME sector and global market linkages

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and work together for the progress of the industry in the State and the country. ICC president Ameya Prabhu and AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao exchanged copies of the MoU in the presence of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu here on Monday.

On occasion, Mr. Suresh Prabhu stressed the need to support and strengthen the MSME sector in the country to achieve $5 trillion economy. The MSMEs should be developed at the district-level based on the strength of each district such as its natural resources and human resources. The objective should be to link our local companies to global markets. The government should create a fund for technological upgradation of MSMEs and India should become the innovation capital of the world, he said, adding that India should focus on attracting manufacturing activity from China. For India to have a great future, MSMEs need to be a part of it.

Mr. Ameya Prabhu said that the ICC has expanded its presence in the past year and set up offices in 25 countries. “People across the globe are interested in doing business with India. But there were a lot of challenges in achieving a $5 trillion economy. There is a threat of job losses due to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and difficulty in job creation in the MSME sector. AP Chambers and Indian Chamber of Commerce can work together to address these issues,” he said.

ICC Director General Rajeev Singh said the Chambers will celebrate 100 years of its existence this December. The ICC has offices in 11 States and in 25 countries. “We are happy to start a partnership with AP Chambers. Together we can work on policy advocacy and organise events for the benefit of the industry and the State.” he said.

Mr. Bhaskar Rao said that the MSME sector is the backbone of the Indian economy. But MSMEs have been facing many issues due to the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Gaza war, high cost of production, expensive finance, poor market linkages, and delayed payments. The share of MSME exports has been declining and MSMEs have been facing low labour productivity. Many MSMEs have shut down in the past five years. Welfare schemes are a roadblock to labour productivity. Though the government introduced many MSME schemes, they are not very effective, he added.

A.P. Chambers general secretary B. Raja Sekhar, treasurer S. Akkaiah Naidu and other office-bearers participated in the session.