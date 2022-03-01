‘A.P. can help plug void in Germany’s workforce’

German-AP Forum holds meet on higher education

German-AP Forum holds meet on higher education

Germany is looking to fill around one lakh vacancies in its skilled workforce sector, and Andhra Pradesh can help plug that gap, Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Rama Mohan Rao said on Tuesday.

Prof. Rao was speaking at the fourth roundtable discussion of the ‘German-AP Forum on Higher Education’, a platform created by the Council in partnership with German Varsity for Advanced Studies and Indo-Euro Synchronisation, on ‘Exploring the Recent Challenges and Opportunities of Engineering Graduates in Germany’.

Prof. Rao touched upon key areas of the collaboration such as virtual student exchange programmes, specialised language acquisitions, engineers trained into social scientists and project-oriented Master’s programmes in Germany where students could earn while they learn.

He also explained that online Degree courses offered there were inexpensive and also threw light on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), skill migration route and key issues like conversion of student visa into an employment visa.

Students who acquired technical education here could benefit enormously from the German practices and it was time the State adopted their best practices, he said.

The discussion, organised online, was moderated by the executive president of ECMM, Germany V.V.N. Raj, while Director, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, IIT Nuzvid G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, Head, Academic Projects Cooperation Alliances, Export Academy Baden-Wurttemberg, Steinbeis University, Germany and Head, Business Development and Partnerships IU, Germany Nastja Pusic also spoke.