A.P. can handover Polavaram execution to Centre: GVL

All development in State funded by Centre, he says

The Andhra Pradesh government, which wanted to be the executing agency for the Polavaram project has failed to pump in enough money, execute work and submit work done reports on time to get reimbursement, which has led to the escalation of cost to ₹55,000 crore, said BJP Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

At a press conference here on Saturday after the inauguration of a training programme for the BJP workers, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the YSRCP government was free to hand over the execution of the project to the Centre so that it could implement it properly. “Whatever development people are able to see in the State was all funded by the Centre and the State government had not spent anything on development at all,” he said.

The Centre had spent ₹25,000 crore for laying new roads from 2014 till 2020 and had nearly doubled the total length, he said. Asked why was it not taking special interest in getting approvals for the six ongoing irrigation projects of Rayalaseema that could be stopped as per gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry, he said the State government was supposed to submit the Detailed Project Reports, but failed to do so in six months from July 15.

The Special Category Status, he said, would not have benefited the State much but in the name of revenue deficit compensation, the Centre had given ₹23,000 crore so far and another ₹11,000 crore was sanctioned for the current year, which was much higher than any benefit the State would have got due to the SCS, he opined.

He said the BJP was firm on having only one captial for the State and High Court at Kurnool.