AP Cabinet to meet on June 11

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat on June 11. Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a circular to that effect on Wednesday morning.

The meeting will be mainly discussing the prevalence of Covid and implementation of the lockdown and it's impact on the State's financial position.

Another significant matter likely to be deliberated is the legal battle over the Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2020 which resulted in the ouster of N. Ramesh Kumar from the post of State Election Commissioner and the adverse judgement of the High Court.

The dispute with Telangana over Pothireddypadu project, and the holding of the Assembly session are among other items on the agenda of the Council of Ministers.