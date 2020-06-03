AP Cabinet to meet on June 11

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat on June 11. Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a circular to that effect on Wednesday morning.
The meeting will be mainly discussing the prevalence of Covid and implementation of the lockdown and it's impact on the State's financial position.
Another significant matter likely to be deliberated is the legal battle over the Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2020 which resulted in the ouster of N. Ramesh Kumar from the post of State Election Commissioner and the adverse judgement of the High Court.
The dispute with Telangana over Pothireddypadu project, and the holding of the Assembly session are among other items on the agenda of the Council of Ministers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism