Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Cabinet to decide on ‘three capitals’ today

Villagers protesting at the site where the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, at Uddandarayunipalem on Sunday.

Villagers protesting at the site where the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, at Uddandarayunipalem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

more-in

It will be based on the G.N. Rao-led Expert Committee; also likely to discuss alleged corruption during the TDP regime among others

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. today with the report submitted by retired IAS officer G.N. Rao-led committee on decentralisation as the primary agenda.

The expert panel recommended that the State government should develop Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively instead of pooling up everything in one mega city (Amaravati).

Government not backing off

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy first gave a clear hint of it in the Legislative Assembly on December 17 triggering protests by farmers in Amaravati, which intensified in the run-up to the Cabinet meet as the government showed no sign of backing off from its stand.

Rayalaseema’s Kurnool capital demand

Besides, the ‘three capitals’ proposal opened a can of worms in Rayalaseema as the people became increasingly vociferous in their demand that the entire capital should be shifted to Kurnool on the ground that it would undo the injustice meted to them for decades.

Today’s Cabinet meeting is also likely to discuss the corruption which allegedly took place during the TDP regime, development of economic zones, reservations for the upcoming elections to local bodies and minimum support prices for various crops, among other agenda items.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 12:05:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-cabinet-to-decide-on-three-capitals-today/article30409697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY