A.P. Cabinet nod to govt. staff retirement age, TTD invitees’ Bills

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday cleared the decks for tabling the Bills pertaining to the nomination of special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Trust Board, and raising the retirement age for government employees from 60 to 62 years in the ongoing session of the State Legislature. Sanction has been given for the AP Airport Development Corporation to enter into a pact with Indigo for operating three flights every week between Bangalore and Kadapa and Visakhapatnam and Kadapa from March 27 and consented to give a viability gap fund of ₹15 crore. The Cabinet gave its nod for making a legislative amendment to enable students select Urdu as a second language alongside Telugu. It approved the exemption of stamp duty on the construction of warehouses being undertaken with the involvement of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

Ports

Further, the Cabinet agreed to give government guarantee for raising a loan of ₹8,741 crore for the construction of the Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu ports, and gave administrative clearance for the construction of fishing harbours at Uppada, Nizampatnam and Machilipatnam at an estimated cost of ₹1,234 crore. The Cabinet okayed the establishment of a National Kamadhenu Breeding Center at Chintaladevi village in Nellore district. Besides, the Cabinet agreed to give a government job to Shaik Jafreen, the deaf tennis player from Kurnool who won a bronze medal for India in the mixed doubles category at the 2017 summer Deaflympics. Also, it has been decided to give Deputy Collector post to archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam.