A.P. Cabinet gives nod for caste based census

November 04, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy 

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet has cleared a proposal to take up a comprehensive caste-based census in the State.

Chairing the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the caste-based census would be helpful in alleviating the lives of oppressed classes and taking their social empowerment to the  next level.

The government would take up census on issues such as socio economic, education based employment, population disparities.  Mr. Jagan said that the census would help in assessing the people, who were outside the ambit of welfare schemes. Thus, welfare schemes could be extended to them as well. The data would be useful in poverty alleviation schemes, bringing down the disparities,   and human resources development, he said.

