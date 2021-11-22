A.P. Cabinet decides to revoke 'three capitals' Acts

VIJAYAWADA

22 November 2021 13:54 IST

The government's U-turn triggered intense speculation that it might give an altogether new shape to the impugned legislations and bring them back to the table

In an abrupt change in its stand on the proposed three capitals, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to revoke the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts of 2020.

A resolution to that effect was passed in the Cabinet that was urgently convened shortly after the third day's proceedings began in the Legislative Assembly.

The same was then informed to the High Court by Advocate General S. Sriram, who said the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself would lend clarity on the issue by making a statement in the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

The government's about-turn triggered intense speculation that it might give an altogether new shape to the impugned legislations and bring them back to the table.

If one were to go by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's comment to the media, the withdrawal of the said Acts is only due to some technical glitches.