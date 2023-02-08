AP Cabinet clears welfare schemes and finalises timeline

February 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Kalyanamastu, Shadi tofa on February 10

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday cleared welfare schemes to be implemented in the days to come. The Cabinet also decided on a timeline for the implementation of the schemes.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Informatoin and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Gopala Krishna said that the State government would launch YSR Kalyanamastu and Shadi Tohfa programmes on February 10. Both programmes were designed in such a way that girl child education was encouraged. Both bride and groom should pass the tenth standard to avail themselves of the benefits of the schemes. The amount is double compared to the past.

About 4,536 families would benefit and the government would be spending ₹38.18 crore. The benefits would be given in the month of February after verifying the details of the couples who were wedded between October and December. Similarly, for those who got married between January and March, the applications would be examined in April and benefits would be given in the month of May, he said.

The Minister said that as part of the YSR Law Nestam, the government would extend a stipend worth of ₹35 crore to 65,537 junior advocates in the State on February 17. Also, a welfare fund of ₹100 crore for the welfare of advocates has been planned. The government extended the benefit of ₹25 crore to 17,000 advocates. The government would pay input subsidy to the farmers on February 24, he said.

The government would reimburse ₹700 crore to 10.50 lakh students for the third quarter October to December under Jagananna Vidya Deevena on February 28.

The third tranche of YSR Aasara would be released on Ugadi, Telugu new year. About ₹6,500 crore would be distributed to 79 lakh women. The benefits would be distributed in a festive atmosphere for a week. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to pay ₹25,000 crore dues to the DWCRA women during his padayatra in 2019. So far, ₹13,000 crore has been paid, he said, adding about ₹600 crore would be distributed under EBC Nestam scheme in March.