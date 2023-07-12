A.P. Cabinet approves proposal to give complete rights to SCs enjoying assigned lands for more than 20 years

July 12, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on July 12 (Wednesday), approved the proposal for giving complete rights to the Scheduled Castes over the assigned lands they had been enjoying for the last more than 20 years.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that 66,111 farmers would now be able to enjoy full rights on 63,191 acres of land. Out of the total extent, around 9,600 acres were located on the islands of various water bodies, he added.

Welfare schemes

The Minister said that the Cabinet also approved release of amounts for welfare schemes to be implemented this month, including ‘Jagananna Thodu’ on July 18 to benefit more than 4.58 lakh people by providing them ₹510 crore as interest-free loans.

The government would release ₹300 crore under Nethanna Nestham to more than 8,600 beneficiaries on July 21.

Construction of houses would commence on July 24 in the R5 Zone under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on the lands given to 50,000 people, the cost of which was estimated at around ₹5,000 crore.

Under the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme (zero interest) for members of the self-help groups, the government would release ₹1,300 crore as loan for more than 9 lakh beneficiaries on July 26.

The government would release ₹50 crore under Jagananna Videsi Vidya Kanuka scheme on July 28.

Burial grounds

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to provide burial grounds at more than 1,700 villages by allocating more than 1,000 acres. This apart, the Cabinet gave its nod for purchase of around 250 acres of additional land for the purpose. The Cabinet also empowered the District Collectors to sanction land measuring below one acre for the purpose of burial grounds in the rural areas.

The Cabinet also removed the Inam lands from the prohibited 22A list, which belong to certain castes in the Backward Classes. At least 1.13 lakh people would benefit to an extent of 1.68 lakh acres, the Minister said.

The retirement age of the teaching faculty in the universities was enhanced to 65 from the existing 62, and they would be allowed to continue on contractual basis during the extended period, the Minister said.

The Cabinet also ratified the proposal for establishing Skill Development Polytechnic Colleges in all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the Gandikota Reservoir Project Rehabilitation and Resettlement package.

Polavaram R&R package

The government created a separate department for the Polavaram R&R package, which would comprise 73 technical employees. The Cabinet also approved creation of 13 Deputy Collector posts for the 13 new districts created in the State.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to allow priests to work in temples without retirement, for which an Act would be brought in, the Minister said.

The Cabinet allowed the A.P. Maritime Board to obtain loan. The lands allocated to various industries under the APIIC were also approved.