ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Budget Session likely to commence on July 22

Published - June 25, 2024 08:30 pm IST - AMARAVATI

NDA’s various poll promises will require additional allocations

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Budget Session of the newly formed NDA (TDP, JSP and BJP alliance) government is likely to commence on July 22. The previous YSRCP government presented the interim budget with an estimated revenue of around ₹2.86 lakh crore for financial year 2024-25. 

The government has to allocate additional budget for the Social Security Pension schemes, as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has enhanced the pensions. The other promised welfare-oriented schemes would also need to be made allocations in the budget 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assured the people of the State that they would build the Amaravati capital city and complete the Polavaram irrigation project. Though the Central government has been funding the Polavaram project, the first responsibility would be on the State government. The Centre would reimburse the amount that is spent on the project by the State government. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Naidu has been saying that Amaravati is a self-sustained project. But, at the same time, he has plans to complete the construction of the residential buildings and apartments of the High Court judges, Secretariat employees, All India Service officers, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and others on a priority basis.

During his recent visit to the structures, Mr. Naidu said that he would first complete the construction of the buildings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US