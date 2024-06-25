GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Budget Session likely to commence on July 22

NDA’s various poll promises will require additional allocations

Published - June 25, 2024 08:30 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

The first Budget Session of the newly formed NDA (TDP, JSP and BJP alliance) government is likely to commence on July 22. The previous YSRCP government presented the interim budget with an estimated revenue of around ₹2.86 lakh crore for financial year 2024-25. 

The government has to allocate additional budget for the Social Security Pension schemes, as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has enhanced the pensions. The other promised welfare-oriented schemes would also need to be made allocations in the budget 

Mr. Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assured the people of the State that they would build the Amaravati capital city and complete the Polavaram irrigation project. Though the Central government has been funding the Polavaram project, the first responsibility would be on the State government. The Centre would reimburse the amount that is spent on the project by the State government. 

Mr. Naidu has been saying that Amaravati is a self-sustained project. But, at the same time, he has plans to complete the construction of the residential buildings and apartments of the High Court judges, Secretariat employees, All India Service officers, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and others on a priority basis.

During his recent visit to the structures, Mr. Naidu said that he would first complete the construction of the buildings.

