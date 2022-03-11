A.P. budget a jugglery of numbers, says Congress leader

Sailajanath sees mismatch between allocations and expenditure, demands White Paper on loans borrowed

Calling the budget presented by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday as a “jugglery of numbers,” APCC president S. Sailajanath demanded that the government release a White Paper on the loans it had borrowed so far.

In a statement, Mr. Sailajanath said the State was in a shambles as the revenue generated by imposing “hefty taxes on the common man” was not being spent for their welfare.

He said there was a mismatch between the budgetary allocations and the expenditure, and people of the State had no clue about the loans borrowed by the government.

“The promises on welfare schemes have been confined to papers, while precious little is done to improve the living standards of the common man,” the Congress leader alleged. He said, to come out clean, the government should issue a White Paper on the financial position.

‘Amaravati ignored’

Mr. Sailajanath said no budgetary allocation was made for the Amaravati capital region despite the High Court’s directive to the government to initiate development of the place. “There is no mention of Amaravati anywhere in the budget. This is equal to contempt of court,” he observed.

Mr. Sailajanath said the Congress would expose the YSRCP’s “double standards” and ensure its ouster from power.