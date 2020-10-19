A.P. bracing for second COVID wave: Health Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said the State government is braced to fight the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic more effectively. He said the Indian Council of Medical Research has suggested possibility of second wave of rise in incidence of COVID infections in the country.

Mr. Srinivas conducted a review meeting with officials of the Health Department here on Monday. He said the State had conducted highest number of tests and was able to control deaths even though huge number of COVID cases were reported.

He said cooperation of every individual was needed to keep the novel coronavirus at bay and one should continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, including maintaining physical distance, wearing mask, washing or sanitising hands frequently.

He said given the current situation, the coming days were key to the Health Department in fighting the pandemic.

Keeping in mind the suggestions by ICMR, the department should be more attentive hereafter as schools, colleges, cinema halls and other public places were going to reopen.

He asked officials to focus on home isolated patients so that they recovered quickly and did not spread the virus to others.