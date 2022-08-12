A.P. braces to tackle flood as Godavari inches close to third warning level

24 tribal habitations affected in Eluru district

A tribal habitation at Pocharam tourism spot in Alluri Sitarama Raju district that has been affected by the flood in the Godavari. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

The Godavari flood level is inching close to the third warning level affecting the entire Godavari delta and the tribal pockets on the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders upstream of Polavaram irrigation project.

At least 24 tribal habitations along the river Godavari have been affected in Eluru district. “Four relief camps are operating accommodating 1,200 affected people on Friday,” K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer G. Sunil Kumar said.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level was 52 feet on Friday night. The third warning would be issued when the level touches 53 feet. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicts that the flood water from Bhadrachalam would reach Dowleswaram within 23 hours.

At Polavaram irrigation project, the outflow was 12.17 lakh cusecs. At Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, the inflow was 13.75 lakh and same was being discharged. The ban on fishing in the Godavari remains in force as fisherfolk attempt to get a good catch during the flood.

NDRF deployed

The APSDMA said in a press release that three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been deployed at Kunavaram, P. Gannavaram and Jangareddigudem. The 60-member team was on alert.

As many as 118 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force had also been deployed for relief and rescue operations at V.R. Puram, Ainavalli and Mummudivaram in the Godavari region.

From the Chhattisgarh end, the Sabari remains in spate, flooding the Chintoor Agency between Chintoor and V.R. Puram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.