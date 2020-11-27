A.P. BJP president tells party cadre to engage in cyclone-relief works

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday urged the party cadre to rise to the occasion and take part in relief activities in the cyclone-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh.
He asked the party workers to engage actively in the task of supplying food and drinking water to people in the affected areas but in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. They should also help the officials in the evacuation of the cyclone-affected population to safer destinations, he said.
The BJP leader called for greater caution by people in the wake of the threat of two more impending cyclones and urged the government to help farmers whose ready-to-harvest crops were damaged in the torrential rains.
