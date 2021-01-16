A.P. BJP moves to rope in Kapu leader Mudragada

KIRLAMPUDI

16 January 2021 22:59 IST

Veerraju explains party’s action plan

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju on Saturday urged Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to join the national party to play a strategic role in the State.

Mr. Veerraju met Mr. Padmanabham at his residence here, and explained him the current political situation in the State and the BJP’s action plan.

This was Mr. Veerraju’s second meeting with Mr. Padmanabham, who had recently quit the Kapu reservation movement.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Mr. Veerraju said, “I have explained him the need for an alternative to the existing political parties in the State that are encouraging family politics. I have also explained him the reason behind aligning with the Jana Sena Party.”

Mr. Padmanabham would have to play a bigger role in the State politics in the future, Mr. Veerraju observed. “Mr. Padmanabham can take his time to arrive at a final decision on our proposal,” the BJP leader added.