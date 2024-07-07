A.P. BJP MLA Eswara Rao to hold meeting with bulk drug companies

Skill oriented training institutions are the need of the hour to meet manpower requirements of the Pydibhimavaram pharmaceutical cluster which is facing acute shortage of trained youngsters, according to experts.

Over 35 major and medium-range pharmaceutical companies have been functioning in Ranasthalam, Pydibhimavaram, Pusapatirega and other surrounding areas. Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Reddy’s Laboratory, VKT Pharma, Mylan Laboratories Limited and others have been functioning in the cluster. Only Aurobindo Pharma Limited is associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University to ensure training programmes for students in order to make them industry-ready.

Many companies are unable to provide jobs for locals as a majority of them don’t have the required skills. The issue was discussed thoroughly at the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, which was held from July 4 to 7 in Hyderabad. The Pulsus Group, which is involved in the health informatics business, came forward to train the students of the North Andhra region to enable them to get jobs quickly in pharma industries located in Pydibhimavaram, Puspatirega, Parawada and other places.

While giving a presentation at the Pharmaceutical Congress, Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu said that the job readiness level was only 44% among the youngsters studying pharmacy-related courses as per the joint studies of the Union government and Indian Pharma Industry which had done a study on skill requirements of the industry.

“Collaboration between pharma industries and academia will certainly help companies to get a trained workforce. The Pulsus group will associate with various pharma companies and universities to ensure proper training of youngsters under the supervision of experts,” said Mr. Srinubabu in a press release on July 7. He said that he would meet the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas, who assured to give priority to the provision of skill sets for youngsters following the needs of the industry.

Meanwhile, Etcherla BJP MLA N. Eswara Rao said that he would hold a meeting with representatives of bulk drug companies to know their requirements so that training institutions could be set up in Pydibhimavaram and Ranasthalam with the support of both Union and State governments.