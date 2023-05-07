A.P. BJP files chargesheet against sand mafia who caused Annamayya dam breach

May 07, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Aiming at “exposing the corruption” that allegedly took place during the last four years of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule, BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu on Saturday filed a chargesheet in Rajampet police station in Kadapa district against the local sand mafia.

Mr. Naidu sought a criminal case to be booked against the sand mafia, holding it responsible for the massive breach of Annamayya dam on November 19, 2021, that caused the death of at least 33 persons.

He alleged that the incident occurred as the officials concerned were hand-in-glove with the sand mafia who “had the backing of some YSRCP leaders”.

The negligence of officials was glaring in that they were scrambling to prevent the machinery and vehicles belonging to those plundering the mineral wealth, from being swept away by the flood rather than being worried about its impact on the people, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraju had, in a video conference Saturday night, exhorted the leaders to utilise the “chargesheet program” as a tool to curb the menace of corruption that had been rampant.

He wanted corruption taking place from the Mandal level up to the Assembly constituencies to be highlighted with evidence so that the government would be left with no option except to bring the culprits to justice.

Mr. Veerraju said some YSRCP leaders made a fast buck in the acquisition of land for constructing houses under Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

“Corruption took various forms and the State Government should be forced to crack down on the culprits irrespective of their stature and standing in society,” he added.