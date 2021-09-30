A.P. BJP chief urges Rajnath Singh to set up Army battalion in the State

VIJAYAWADA:

Through a letter, Mr. Veerraju appealed to Mr. Singh to ensure the availability of medicines in military dispensaries and to exempt ex -servicemen from paying charges at toll gates like in morth India.

The State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Somu Veerraju has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take steps for the establishment of an Army battalion and sub-area headquarters in Andhra Pradesh .

Mr. Veerraju mentioned that a delegation of ex-servicemen met him recently and submitted a memorandum containing the issues which they expected the Ministry of Defence to sort out.

In an another letter to Krishna district Collector, Mr. Veerraju sought the installation of 'statues of immortal soldiers' in Vijayawada, and sanction of house sites measuring 175 sq. yards as per a G.O. issued way back in 2008.