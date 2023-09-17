ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, felicitates artisans

September 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State chief Purandeswari take part, and exude confidence that the BJP-led NDA will retain power in 2024

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba admiring the sari with words ‘Jai Sri Ram’, weaved by a handloom weaver in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations at the State party office here on Sunday.

They also felicitated artisans on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

On the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari said Vishwakarma Yojana would help in improving the skills of artisans and provide them the much-needed financial assistance in the form of loans at nominal rates of interest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They extolled the leadership of Mr. Modi, and exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would come to power again in 2024.

Mr. Khuba said the living standards of 13.50 crore poor people in India had vastly improved in the last decade under the NDA rule, and hailed the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for the welfare of artisans with a massive allocation of ₹13,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US