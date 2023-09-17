HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, felicitates artisans

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State chief Purandeswari take part, and exude confidence that the BJP-led NDA will retain power in 2024

September 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba admiring the sari with words ‘Jai Sri Ram’, weaved by a handloom weaver in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba admiring the sari with words ‘Jai Sri Ram’, weaved by a handloom weaver in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations at the State party office here on Sunday.

They also felicitated artisans on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

On the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari said Vishwakarma Yojana would help in improving the skills of artisans and provide them the much-needed financial assistance in the form of loans at nominal rates of interest.

They extolled the leadership of Mr. Modi, and exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would come to power again in 2024.

Mr. Khuba said the living standards of 13.50 crore poor people in India had vastly improved in the last decade under the NDA rule, and hailed the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for the welfare of artisans with a massive allocation of ₹13,000 crore.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.