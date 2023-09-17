A.P. BJP celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, felicitates artisans

September 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations at the State party office here on Sunday.

They also felicitated artisans on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

On the occasion, Ms. Purandeswari said Vishwakarma Yojana would help in improving the skills of artisans and provide them the much-needed financial assistance in the form of loans at nominal rates of interest.

They extolled the leadership of Mr. Modi, and exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would come to power again in 2024.

Mr. Khuba said the living standards of 13.50 crore poor people in India had vastly improved in the last decade under the NDA rule, and hailed the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for the welfare of artisans with a massive allocation of ₹13,000 crore.