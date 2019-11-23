A.P. BJP celebrates govt. formation in Maharashtra

The BJP leaders, led by their national organising secretary V. Satish and Mahila Morcha in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari, have celebrated the formation of their government in Maharashtra by distributing sweets and bursting crackers here.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said people had given majority seats in the Maharashtra Assembly to the BJP with the hope that it would deliver good governance.

She conveyed her best wishes to Devendra Fadnavis for staging a comeback as the Chief Minister, and pointed out that the Shiv Sena had tried to deceive the BJP but its conspiracy fell through.

MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Somu Veerraju said it was unfortunate that the Shiv Sena attempted to pull off a coup by forging an “opportunistic alliance” with the Congress due to its “lust for power.”

BJP State organising secretary G. Madhukar, former MP K. Haribabu, former Ministers P. Manikyala Rao and Ravela Kishore Babu, and party State vice-president T. Nagabhushanam were present.