Andhra Pradesh

AP Biodiversity Board to develop park in Kakinada

The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, in collaboration with Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), will develop a biodiversity park on the university’s MSN campus at Kakinada in East Godavari district.

On Wednesday, AP Biodiversity Board Member secretary Dr. Nalini Mohan and East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran discussed the action plan to speed up the project during a meeting held at the Collectorate.

Mr. Hari Kiran said that the biodiversity park would be developed on an area of seven acres on the MSN campus. The biodiversity park will have plant species of herbs and a butterfly park.

At the meeting, officials discussed the project cost, tender process and development of various facilities in the park.

Forest Department authorities were told to extend their support to develop the park. Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha, Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, District Forest Officers (Social Forest and Territorial wings) were present.


